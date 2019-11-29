The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Beginning Apostolic Church
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
New Beginning Apostolic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
New Beginning Apostolic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND MILLS


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND MILLS Obituary




RAYMOND MILLS, 75, passed away on November 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, after a long illness. Funeral services will be conducted noon Saturday, November 30, 2019 at New Beginning Apostolic Church, with his nephew Pastor Todd Mills officiating. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery, Wayne County. Raymond was born April 23, 1944 in Wayne County, to Jesse and Leola (Adkins) Mills who predeceased him. He was a lifelong Huntington resident, retired after 45 years of work at Steel of West Virginia and was a member of New Beginning Apostolic Church. Raymond was an accomplished guitarist who spent 50 years performing throughout the greater Huntington area with such bands as Smooth Country, Legacy, Stoney River and New Country Express. He is survived by the love of his life, Tammy "Maynard" Ross; his brother, Norman (Susie) Mills; his children, Bret (Joyce) Mills, Salina (James) Harrell, and Angie (Don) Neal; his step-sons, Joe (Pam) Blankenship and Tim (Kelly) Blankenship; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two nephews; one niece; beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, including two special cousins, Teresa Buckland and Lexia Quintana; fellow musicians, friends and fans; and his faithful beagle, Jake, all of whom will forever love and miss him. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the New Beginning Apostolic Church and after 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now