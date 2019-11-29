|
RAYMOND MILLS, 75, passed away on November 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, after a long illness. Funeral services will be conducted noon Saturday, November 30, 2019 at New Beginning Apostolic Church, with his nephew Pastor Todd Mills officiating. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery, Wayne County. Raymond was born April 23, 1944 in Wayne County, to Jesse and Leola (Adkins) Mills who predeceased him. He was a lifelong Huntington resident, retired after 45 years of work at Steel of West Virginia and was a member of New Beginning Apostolic Church. Raymond was an accomplished guitarist who spent 50 years performing throughout the greater Huntington area with such bands as Smooth Country, Legacy, Stoney River and New Country Express. He is survived by the love of his life, Tammy "Maynard" Ross; his brother, Norman (Susie) Mills; his children, Bret (Joyce) Mills, Salina (James) Harrell, and Angie (Don) Neal; his step-sons, Joe (Pam) Blankenship and Tim (Kelly) Blankenship; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two nephews; one niece; beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, including two special cousins, Teresa Buckland and Lexia Quintana; fellow musicians, friends and fans; and his faithful beagle, Jake, all of whom will forever love and miss him. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the New Beginning Apostolic Church and after 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019