RAYMOND OWEN WALKER, 92, of Huntington, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bobby Young. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. He was born June 20, 1926, in Huntington, a son of the late Owen Walker and Betty Porter. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during WWII. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Joey Walker, and two grandsons, Matthew Arthur and John Michael Walker. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sarah Morrison Walker; son, James (Tammy) Walker; two daughters, Sherri (Charlie) Houdyschell and Sandy (Terry) Arthur; grandchildren, Jason Walker, Joshua Walker, Jessy Walker, Victoria Walker, Jayna Muncy, Cindy Castle, Christy Crum and Scott Arthur; seventeen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019