The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND OWEN WALKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RAYMOND OWEN WALKER Obituary




RAYMOND OWEN WALKER, 92, of Huntington, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bobby Young. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. He was born June 20, 1926, in Huntington, a son of the late Owen Walker and Betty Porter. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during WWII. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Joey Walker, and two grandsons, Matthew Arthur and John Michael Walker. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sarah Morrison Walker; son, James (Tammy) Walker; two daughters, Sherri (Charlie) Houdyschell and Sandy (Terry) Arthur; grandchildren, Jason Walker, Joshua Walker, Jessy Walker, Victoria Walker, Jayna Muncy, Cindy Castle, Christy Crum and Scott Arthur; seventeen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now