Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Community Center
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley Park Conference Center
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND PEAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND PEAK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RAYMOND PEAK Obituary




RAYMOND PEAK, 90, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away May 11, 2019, following an accident. Mr. Peak was the longtime mayor of Hurricane, W.Va., serving the city for 44 years before his retirement in 2007. Mayor Peak taught at Hurricane High School, at Hannan High School (Mason County) where he started the band, and Winfield High School before retiring in 1989. Mayor Peak is also a former member of the WV House of Delegates. Mayor Peak was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, and is survived by his children, Veneta (Gary) Eggleton, Douglas Peak and Jane E. Peak; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Valley Park Conference Center. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home and Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Community Center. See also www.allenfuneralhomewv.com/notices/Francis-Peak.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now