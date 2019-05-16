







RAYMOND PEAK, 90, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away May 11, 2019, following an accident. Mr. Peak was the longtime mayor of Hurricane, W.Va., serving the city for 44 years before his retirement in 2007. Mayor Peak taught at Hurricane High School, at Hannan High School (Mason County) where he started the band, and Winfield High School before retiring in 1989. Mayor Peak is also a former member of the WV House of Delegates. Mayor Peak was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, and is survived by his children, Veneta (Gary) Eggleton, Douglas Peak and Jane E. Peak; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Valley Park Conference Center. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home and Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Community Center. See also www.allenfuneralhomewv.com/notices/Francis-Peak. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 16, 2019