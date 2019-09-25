The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
REBA MAE GIBSON


1927 - 2019
REBA MAE GIBSON Obituary




REBA MAE GIBSON, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born January 2, 1927, in Salt Rock, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lawrence and Dina Adkins Bias. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gibson, and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by six daughters, Reba Lloyd, Paula Fields, Diana Hodges (Rick), Teresa Shockley (David), Vonda Black (David) and Kim Newsome (Roy); one son, Jason Gibson (Penny); 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Reba was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who spent her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning and caring for her loved ones. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Elder Donald Childers officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their love and care. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
