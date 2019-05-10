







REBECCA ARLENE BURTON, 79, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born February 26, 1940, in Ft. Gay, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert Samuel and Laura Arlene Phillips Crutcher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cosper William "Skip" Burton; and two brothers, Robert Samuel and Vincent. She was a cancer survivor and an avid family genealogist. She loved her rose garden. Survivors include a daughter, Mary Laura (Dewayne) Sutphin of Huntington; a son, Mark (Sherri) Burton of Ironton, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jarrett Osborne, Patrick (Lori) Bowen, Ryan (Holly) Osborne, Michelle (Jason) Easthom, Caitie McCallister and Mary Beth Burton; five great-grandchildren, Gavin, Taylor, Kaydence, Harper and Tristan; and siblings, George, Joe, Ramona, Susan, Victor; and also a special aunt and friend, Toni Billups. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Medical Center IMCU for all their care. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 10, 2019