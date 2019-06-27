Home

REBECCA EVELYN FRITZ


REBECCA EVELYN FRITZ Obituary




REBECCA EVELYN FRITZ, 88, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born September 19, 1930, to the late Stanley and Nellie Chapman Bowen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Fritz. She is survived by two children, Chris Gillette of Columbus, Ohio, and Becky Holbrook; three grandchildren, Jesse, Jessica and Travis; and one great-grandson, Jase. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 27, 2019
