Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, Inc.
400 Fraley Drive
Morehead, KY 40351
(606) 784-6491
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, Inc.
400 Fraley Drive
Morehead, KY 40351
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, Inc.
400 Fraley Drive
Morehead, KY 40351
View Map
REBECCA FITZPATRICK "BECKY" VEST


1954 - 2019
REBECCA "BECKY" FITZPATRICK VEST, age 65, of Morehead, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Ky. Born July 25, 1954, in Hinton, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Benson Fitzpatrick and Blanche Craft Fitzpatrick. Becky is survived by her husband, Ronald F. Vest, whom she married May 11, 1973; one son, Ronald Phillip Vest of Louisville, Kentucky; two sisters, Linda Fitzpatrick Shaw of Paintsville, Kentucky, and Susan Jane Fitzpatrick of Christiansburg, Virginia; and several loving nieces and nephews. Becky graduated from Hinton High School in 1972 and earned a bachelor's degree from Marshall University. A U.S. Army veteran, she served at Fort Knox and in Germany. She worked for the Corps of Engineers in Huntington, West Virginia, for several years and retired as budget Analyst at U.S. Army, Fort Lee, Virginia. Following retirement in 2015, she and Ronald moved to Morehead, Ky. Becky was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church in Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m. at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Dennison officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
