REBECCA JANE HUFFMAN


1931 - 2019
REBECCA JANE HUFFMAN, 88 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away October 1, 2019, at The Village at Riverview in Barboursville, W.Va. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on August 27, 1931, to Fred M. and Emma Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jack P. Huffman; her brothers, Frank and John; and sister, Marva. Rebecca is survived by daughters, Fawnda Genovese of Millburn, New Jersey, Sandra Cartmill (Larry) of Huntington, Diana Sexton (Bill) of Salt Rock; her son, Steven Huffman (Carol) of Nampa, Idaho. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Shawn Genovese of Old Bridge, N.J., Dawn Search of Whippany, N.J., Shane Cartmill of Columbus, Ohio, Will Sexton of Lexington, Ky., Ethan Huffman of Ammon, Idaho, and Crystal Harris of Kuna, Idaho. Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren. Rebecca was retired from Sewickley Cemetery, Sewickley, Pa., where she served as the office manager and supervisor of greenhouse operations. Rebecca loved caring for her flowers and was a very accomplished seamstress. She was also an avid football fan and dedicated follower of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The family would also like to express gratitude to the entire staff at The Village at Riverview for their loving care. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Services will be conducted by Pastor Pete Davidson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Pediatric Burn Unit, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45229. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
