REBECCA JAYNE HANKINS HIENEMAN, 38, of Ironton, wife of Charles Christopher Hieneman, died Oct. 11. She was an RN at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Philips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Hieneman Cemetery, Greenup County, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to KDMC Pregnancy and Infant Loss Fund, C/O Kathy Whitt, Bereavement Care Nurse, 2301 Lexington Ave., Ashland, KY 41139. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019