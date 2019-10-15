Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for REBECCA HIENEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REBECCA JAYNE HANKINS HIENEMAN

Send Flowers
REBECCA JAYNE HANKINS HIENEMAN Obituary




REBECCA JAYNE HANKINS HIENEMAN, 38, of Ironton, wife of Charles Christopher Hieneman, died Oct. 11. She was an RN at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Philips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Hieneman Cemetery, Greenup County, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to KDMC Pregnancy and Infant Loss Fund, C/O Kathy Whitt, Bereavement Care Nurse, 2301 Lexington Ave., Ashland, KY 41139. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REBECCA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries