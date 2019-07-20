|
RECIA VIRGINIA RYAN, 92, formerly of Kenova, widow of Leon Errol Ryan, died July 8 in Glendale Nursing Home, Schenectady, N.Y. She had worked at Sylvania, Maidenform and Owens-Illinois. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Beginnings Church or the Salvation Army of Huntington.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 20, 2019