Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
Resources
More Obituaries for RECIA RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RECIA VIRGINIA RYAN

Send Flowers
RECIA VIRGINIA RYAN Obituary




RECIA VIRGINIA RYAN, 92, formerly of Kenova, widow of Leon Errol Ryan, died July 8 in Glendale Nursing Home, Schenectady, N.Y. She had worked at Sylvania, Maidenform and Owens-Illinois. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Beginnings Church or the Salvation Army of Huntington.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries