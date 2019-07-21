







RECIA VIRGINIA RYAN, age 92, formerly of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019, at Glendale Nursing Home in Schenectady, N.Y. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, July 22, at 1 p.m. at the Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova by Pastor Becky Lawson. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Kenova, W.Va. Recia was born in Wayne County, W.Va., on September 1, 1926. She attended high schools in Belfry, Ky., and Wayne, W.Va., graduating from Wayne High School in 1944. Upon graduation Recia moved to Huntington, W.Va., where she supported the war effort by working at the Sylvania plant, and she was later employed by Maidenform and Owens-Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Leon Errol Ryan; two brothers, Carl E. Brown and Woodrow W. Brown; and one sister, Yula Blackburn. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Scott Ferguson of Lake Ridge, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Esther Ryan of Albuquerque, N.M.; a sister, Geraldine Coleman of Lancaster, Calif.; a brother and sister-in-law, Elman and Roberta Brown of Holiday, Fla.; four grandchildren, Caleb Ryan, Grace Ryan, Kory Ferguson and Krystal Ferguson Bischoff; five great-grandchildren, Gabriel Bischoff, Eliana Amati, and Bella, Lorenzo and Everett Ferguson. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rollinsfh.com. Recia was a faithful member of the Poplar Street Church of God in Kenova, now New Beginnings Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to New Beginnings Church or the Salvation Army of Huntington, W.Va. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 21, 2019