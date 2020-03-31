Home

RECIE MARIE ERWIN


1933 - 2020
RECIE MARIE ERWIN, 86, of Ona, W.Va., passed away March 29, 2020. She was born November 24, 1933, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Talmer and Grace Martin Adkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband Leslie Fred Erwin and brother Cletis Adkins. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Eubanks of Ona, W.Va., Renee Erwin of Ona, W.Va.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Darrell and Nancy Erwin of Thornton, Texas and Rodney and Carla Erwin of Ona, W.Va.; one sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and Bill Earl; one brother and sister-in-law, O'Neal and Judy Adkins, both of Kenova, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Kristy Lewis, Justin and Samantha Erwin, and Brittany Eubanks; and two great-grandchildren, Kaysen and Kayden Erwin, all of Ona, W.Va. Private graveside service will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020
