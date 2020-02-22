|
Rena Fern (White) Fulks, 80, wife of Dan Dillon Fulks, of Chesapeake, OH, entered her eternal rest February 19, 2020, at Hospice House of Huntington. RENA FERN (WHITE) FULKS, age 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, rejoined loved ones including her mother and father and six siblings in eternity on February 19, 2020, for a well-deserved rest sitting at the feet of Jesus. She will be greatly missed by many who adore her, but with confidence that her best days are now beginning, her family celebrates her finished life and work on Earth. Rena was born the sixth of seven children on September 23, 1939, daughter of the late Emerson and Hazel Stumbo White of Greasy Ridge, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Betty Jo (Tom) Hairston, Lois Katros, Ronald White and Wayne (Neomia) White, and two infant sisters. She was the 1956 Salutatorian of Waterloo High School and cheered for the Waterloo Wonders basketball team. She married Dan Dillon Fulks on April 4, 1959, and they shared sixty wonderful years together. In her lifetime, she attended Ohio University Southern for a time and was a career wife, grandmother, homemaker and secretary to the president of First National Bank, secretary to the State Auditor, accountant at Somerville and Co., clerk at Lawrence County Courthouse, and member of Eastern Star and Farm Bureau. Rena learned to play the piano at the age of 9 and went on to use her gift for twenty-seven years by serving as the pianist for Solida Baptist Church and later, Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where she held membership. She was a hard worker all her life, and her family would not be surprised if she stopped to dust the pearly gates before entering. She is survived by her husband, Dan Dillon Fulks; four children, Daniel (Tina) Fulks of Jackson, Ohio, Lori (Phil) Rice of Beloit, Wis., Connie (Andy) Lynd of South Point, Ohio, and Dean (Angie) Fulks of Delaware, Ohio; twelve grandchildren, Matt (Mackenzie) Salyers, Kaley (Jordan) Lower, Janna Salyers, Josiah Rice, Karena Fulks, Evan Salyers, Jessie Rice, Jill (Dalton) Monk, Jerica (Jared) Zoellner, Sydney Fulks, Dillon Fulks and Sylvia Fulks; and two great-granddaughters, Evie and Addy. Rena was known for her cornbread, her part of the famous "Fulks' Beans and Cornbread," which she and Dan sold at festivals all over the Tri-State for 22 years. Her family estimates that she made 36,000 pieces in that time. Rena did everything well and consistently loved and served Christ, her family and her friends with all of her ability. She was everything lovely, gracious and kind. To know Rena Fulks was to love her. She somehow was able to make everyone she met feel like they were cared for and important. The family would like to thank Hospice House of Huntington; Wyngate of Proctorville; and Jim Ross and family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Dean Fulks officiating. Burial will follow at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. The family will receive visitors from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington in Rena's memory. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.