The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RETHA BEARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RETHA MAE BEARD


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RETHA MAE BEARD Obituary




RETHA MAE BEARD, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center after an extended illness. Retha was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she would meet. Retha was born on December 10, 1936, in Summers County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Rosa May Gillian. Retha was retired from St. Mary's Medical Center gift shop where she worked for 27 years. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harry Adkins, Jerry Adkins, and sister, Mary Hall. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William David Beard; brother, Buster Adkins; sister, Hazel Martin; children, William "Billy" Beard, Linda (Jon) Combs, Sandra Roudebush and Teresa (Mark) Tolliver; grandchildren, Shane (Alaleh) Tolliver, Jay (Hannah) Roudebush, Dustin (Carmen) Combs, Brandon (Stephanie) Tolliver, Tessa (Steve) Weber and Alysha Mae Combs; and great-grandchildren, Bryson Combs, Spencer Tolliver and Chloe Roudebush. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va., with Pastor Jerry Ryder officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m. Retha will be sadly missed and leaves behind a lifetime of fond memories. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now