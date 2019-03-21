







RETHA MAE BEARD, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center after an extended illness. Retha was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she would meet. Retha was born on December 10, 1936, in Summers County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Rosa May Gillian. Retha was retired from St. Mary's Medical Center gift shop where she worked for 27 years. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harry Adkins, Jerry Adkins, and sister, Mary Hall. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William David Beard; brother, Buster Adkins; sister, Hazel Martin; children, William "Billy" Beard, Linda (Jon) Combs, Sandra Roudebush and Teresa (Mark) Tolliver; grandchildren, Shane (Alaleh) Tolliver, Jay (Hannah) Roudebush, Dustin (Carmen) Combs, Brandon (Stephanie) Tolliver, Tessa (Steve) Weber and Alysha Mae Combs; and great-grandchildren, Bryson Combs, Spencer Tolliver and Chloe Roudebush. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va., with Pastor Jerry Ryder officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m. Retha will be sadly missed and leaves behind a lifetime of fond memories.