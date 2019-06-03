







RETHA MAE ROWSEY, 86, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born March 29, 1933, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Causper Hayes and Claudia Williams. She is also preceded in death by her stepfather, Ormah Jenkins; her husband, Schuyler Rowsey; son-in-law, Johnnie Bird; grandson, Colby Clagg; and her three sisters, Skippy Bryant, Kay Smith and Sadie "Toots" Clagg. She is survived by her two daughters, Robin Bird and Tinker Clagg (Roger); one sister, Betty Knapp (Ivan); two brothers-in-law, Ivan Clagg and Jimmy Smith; three grandchildren, Chad Clagg (Leslie), Tiffani O'Dell (Kyle) and Lindsay Bilbrey; seven great-grandchildren, Skyler Clagg, Marli Bartram, Emerson Clagg, Layni Bartram, Caleigh Clagg, Finli O'Dell and Caleb Bilbrey; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Rev. Chelcie Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary