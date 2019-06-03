The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
RETHA MAE ROWSEY

RETHA MAE ROWSEY, 86, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born March 29, 1933, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Causper Hayes and Claudia Williams. She is also preceded in death by her stepfather, Ormah Jenkins; her husband, Schuyler Rowsey; son-in-law, Johnnie Bird; grandson, Colby Clagg; and her three sisters, Skippy Bryant, Kay Smith and Sadie "Toots" Clagg. She is survived by her two daughters, Robin Bird and Tinker Clagg (Roger); one sister, Betty Knapp (Ivan); two brothers-in-law, Ivan Clagg and Jimmy Smith; three grandchildren, Chad Clagg (Leslie), Tiffani O'Dell (Kyle) and Lindsay Bilbrey; seven great-grandchildren, Skyler Clagg, Marli Bartram, Emerson Clagg, Layni Bartram, Caleigh Clagg, Finli O'Dell and Caleb Bilbrey; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Rev. Chelcie Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 3, 2019
