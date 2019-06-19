The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for REVA CAUDILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REVA CAUDILL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

REVA CAUDILL Obituary




REVA CAUDILL, 95, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home. Funeral service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home with Rev. Ernest Pennington officiating. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Reva was born March 16, 1924, in Wolfe County, Ky., a daughter of the late James and Nannie Spencer Reynolds. She was a former orthopedic aide at St. Mary's Hospital. Reva was a member of the Maple Street Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest W. Caudill; son, Bill Caudill; and seven siblings. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Janice Milam (John); three grandchildren, Chris Milam (Benita), Kim Cameron and Kellie Nunley (Ben); seven great-grandchildren, Mason, Seth, Alex, Mary, Kasey, Amanda and Cody; four great-great-grandchildren, Jaize, Kaiden, Jack and Harper; and a host of other family members. A special thanks goes to Seth for all his loving care. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now