







REVA CAUDILL, 95, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home. Funeral service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home with Rev. Ernest Pennington officiating. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Reva was born March 16, 1924, in Wolfe County, Ky., a daughter of the late James and Nannie Spencer Reynolds. She was a former orthopedic aide at St. Mary's Hospital. Reva was a member of the Maple Street Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest W. Caudill; son, Bill Caudill; and seven siblings. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Janice Milam (John); three grandchildren, Chris Milam (Benita), Kim Cameron and Kellie Nunley (Ben); seven great-grandchildren, Mason, Seth, Alex, Mary, Kasey, Amanda and Cody; four great-great-grandchildren, Jaize, Kaiden, Jack and Harper; and a host of other family members. A special thanks goes to Seth for all his loving care. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 19, 2019