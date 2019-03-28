







REYNOLD QUEEN, 88, passed away peacefully into God's arms at his home in Huntington on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1931, to the late Steve Queen and Lucinda Tomblin Queen of Wayne County, and was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Johnson Queen. Reynold worked all his life in a variety of jobs but spent most formative years working in the meat packing industry for local businesses such as Gissell's, Logan's and later part time at Rolfe's. He became a member of and worked as a laborer for many years out of the Laborer's International Union of North America Local 543, which he retired from in his sixties. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Charity Graham Dixon (Glen), Blondie Gissell (Putson), Leurie Browning (Arthur), Mary Athey (James), Georgia Moore (Melve), Myrtle Queen; and his brother, Curtis Queen (Alberta). He is survived by his son, Steven; his daughter, Norma; his son, Randall; a granddaughter, Rebecca; and great-grandson, Braiden. The family would like to extend a special thank you with much gratitude to family members and friends for their support and caring during the past few months, as well as to Kindred at Home and Hospice of Huntington for their guidance and help in caring for their father through his illness. Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery with the Elder Charles O. Adkins officiating on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. There will be no viewing. Family and friends can meet at Reger Funeral Home at 1:15 p.m. and leave to follow in procession to Hillcrest Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.