RHEDA DIANE WHITT BROWN, 79, of Ashland, Ky., wife of Roger Brown, died March 24 at Greenview Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stain Glass Restoration Fund at First Presbyterian Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019
