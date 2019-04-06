Home

RHONDA THOMPSON LUCAS, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, has gone home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at UK Medical Center, Lexington, Ky., and is resting in his arms. She was born May 30, 1961, in Huntington. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Charles and Celestine Henderson; paternal grandparents, Vernon and Hazel Thompson; and stepfather, Gene West. She was employed by AEP for nearly 30 years, and she loved her AEP family. She attended Crown City Community Church. She is survived by two daughters, Lori Beth Graham and Kristen Michelle (Joseph) Blankenship; mother, Nancy Henderson West; father, Jerry (Lisa) Thompson; four grandchildren, Makiah, Elijah, Malia and Annalise; one brother, Randy (Sara) Thompson; two sisters, Gena (Chad) Henderson and Angela (David) Ridenour; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends; beloved dogs, "Charlie" and "Bentley"; and her special group of friends, "The Forever Friends." Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Randy Thompson. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019
