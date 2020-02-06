The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD CASEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD ALLEN CASEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD ALLEN CASEY Obituary

RICHARD ALLEN CASEY, 72, of Milton, passed away February 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born September 22, 1947, in Cabell County, a son of the late Betty Casey. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Pete Casey, and one sister, Mary Clark. He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Fannie Sue Vance Casey; four daughters and their spouses, Sallie and Chris Stewart, Tiffani and Kyle O'Dell, Jessica and Aaron Holley, Jenny and Jason Taylor; two sisters, Debbie Casey and Marsha Black; grandchildren, Makaila Snider, Aaron Chapman, Marli Bartram, Layni Bartram, Finli O'Dell, Emma Holley, Landon Holley and Gracelyn Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Layton Snider, Dakota Snider and Cole Chapman; and a host of extended family. A special thanks to his cousin Bonnie Forloine for all her help and care. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Chad Clark officiating. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries