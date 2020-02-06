|
RICHARD ALLEN CASEY, 72, of Milton, passed away February 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born September 22, 1947, in Cabell County, a son of the late Betty Casey. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Pete Casey, and one sister, Mary Clark. He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Fannie Sue Vance Casey; four daughters and their spouses, Sallie and Chris Stewart, Tiffani and Kyle O'Dell, Jessica and Aaron Holley, Jenny and Jason Taylor; two sisters, Debbie Casey and Marsha Black; grandchildren, Makaila Snider, Aaron Chapman, Marli Bartram, Layni Bartram, Finli O'Dell, Emma Holley, Landon Holley and Gracelyn Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Layton Snider, Dakota Snider and Cole Chapman; and a host of extended family. A special thanks to his cousin Bonnie Forloine for all her help and care. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Chad Clark officiating. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020