Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lazear Funeral Home
1632 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-5108
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Ashland, WV
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Ashland, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD MCCOMIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD CLAY MCCOMIS


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD CLAY MCCOMIS Obituary

RICHARD CLAY McCOMIS, 82, of Ashland, Ky., passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Mr. McComis was born March 31, 1937, in Ashland, Ky., to the late Henry C. and Loretta King McComis. He was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Michael McComis. He is survived by his wife, Garnett Carroll McComis; one daughter, Natalie Dawn; one brother, Samuel J. (Sylvia) McComis of Montgomery Al., and two sisters Betty Perkins and Johnnie McComis, both of Ashland. He also leaves behind one granddaughter Erin McComis, and two great grandsons, Abraham and Nikolai Arnold. Mr. McComis was a U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army veteran. He retired as a captain from the Ashland Fire Department following thirty years of service. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post #76. Mr. McComis and his wife enjoyed 20 years of retirement in Melrose, Fla., after which they returned to Ashland. Mr. McComis completed two years of study at Ashland Community College. He also coached Little League Baseball. Funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church of Ashland by V.Rev. D. Andrew Garner, KHS at 11 a.m., with visitation at the church starting one hour before the Mass. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. All care has been entrusted to Lazear Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -