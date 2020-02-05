|
|
RICHARD CLAY McCOMIS, 82, of Ashland, Ky., passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Mr. McComis was born March 31, 1937, in Ashland, Ky., to the late Henry C. and Loretta King McComis. He was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Michael McComis. He is survived by his wife, Garnett Carroll McComis; one daughter, Natalie Dawn; one brother, Samuel J. (Sylvia) McComis of Montgomery Al., and two sisters Betty Perkins and Johnnie McComis, both of Ashland. He also leaves behind one granddaughter Erin McComis, and two great grandsons, Abraham and Nikolai Arnold. Mr. McComis was a U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army veteran. He retired as a captain from the Ashland Fire Department following thirty years of service. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post #76. Mr. McComis and his wife enjoyed 20 years of retirement in Melrose, Fla., after which they returned to Ashland. Mr. McComis completed two years of study at Ashland Community College. He also coached Little League Baseball. Funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church of Ashland by V.Rev. D. Andrew Garner, KHS at 11 a.m., with visitation at the church starting one hour before the Mass. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. All care has been entrusted to Lazear Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020