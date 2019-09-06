|
RICHARD DARRELL ADKINS, 75, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at home. Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl and Revada Adkins; one brother, Norman Adkins; and one daughter, Joan Marie Hoyle of North Carolina. Surviving is his beloved wife of 56 years, Polly Adkins; one son, Richard Scott Adkins; one daughter, Teresa Ann Bailey; three granddaughters, Kasey Bailey, Brandie Hicks and Kala Dean; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Hicks and Prailey Benfield; and one sister, Janis and Buddy Eplin of Ona. He retired from Teamster Local 175-505 and was a former truck driver and pipeliner. He was also a member of Minerva Lodge #13 A.F. & A.M., Barboursville. Richard will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Morrison Cemetery, Barboursville. Masonic Graveside Services will be conducted by Minerva Lodge #13, A.F. & A.M., Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019