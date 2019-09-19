Home

Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home
28 Harding Ave
Jackson, OH 45640
(740) 286-2010
RICHARD DAVID WORKMAN, age 59, of Jackson, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born June 2, 1960, in Cabell County, West Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Workman; daughters Amy and Lindsey Workman; son Richard "Evan" Workman; granddaughter Addison Workman; mother Wanda Self; sister Becky Christian; and brother Kenny Workman; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents John and Gaylene Workman and a brother, Johnie Lee Workman. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lewis and Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisgillum.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
