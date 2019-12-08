|
|
REV. RICHARD E. MORRISON, born December 10, 1926, passed away quietly into the arms of Jesus December 3, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation with his youngest daughter, Jeanne Marie, by his side. Rev. Morrison had a full, happy and blessed life with his wife up to her passing. He was the first-born child to the late Fred Morrison and Olive V. Adkins Morrison in Huntington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet C. Cook Morrison; three sisters, Doris A. Hedrick, BJ Morrison and Frances Burrell; son, J. David Morrison; and grandson, Thomas C. Peak Jr., infant. He is survived by a brother, Freddie Joe Morrison (Barbara), and a sister, Nancy Bea Shimm (Rodney); three adoring daughters, Sherry P. Peak (Thomas) of Cottonwood, Ariz., Patti A. Hackney of Belington, W.Va., Jeanne M. Evans of Huntington, and son, R. Michael Morrison (Desiree) of Lake Elsinore, Calif. He had eight grandchildren: Margarette, Jana, Michaela, Jeanette, Dona, Jamie, Tristan and Richard; seventeen great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Rev. Morrison, the family's patriarch since 1944, was a loving spiritual example, dedicated to his family and friends, happily dedicated member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Huntington. Rev. Morrison graduated from Huntington High School in 1944, volunteered to serve in the Navy 1945-1947, procured a job with USPS as a Railway postal clerk/carrier until he retired in 1988. During this time he moonlighted tuning pianos and repairing pump organs. He then answered a call from the Lord to the ministry, received his education from Marshall University, was ordained to the Nazarene persuasion, then Pastored several churches in West Virginia with only one plan in mind, to lead lost sheep to the Great Shepherd! Hallelujah! His family is very proud of the life led by their esteemed Patriarch. He was deeply loved and will never be forgotten! Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Marc Price on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from noon until service time on Tuesday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019