RICHARD EARL JOHNSON Sr.

RICHARD EARL JOHNSON SR., 58, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born on April 9, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Bennett and Audrey Johnson. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Johnson and one niece, Alexus Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife, Mitzi Clark Johnson; two daughters, Courtney Johnson and her fiance Andy Adkins and Hailey Johnson; one son, Richie Johnson and wife Jessica; two sisters, Sue Mount (Johnnie) and Terri Chapman (Brent) three brothers, Talmadge Johnson (Vivian), Roger Johnson and Emmett (Malina) Johnson; one grandson, Sunny Johnson and one grandson on the way, Blaze Adkins; one special nephew, Travis Mount; a step-granddaughter Alexis McCallister; and a host of other nephews and nieces and a special friend, Bruce Finley. There will be no funeral service. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
