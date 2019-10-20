|
RICHARD EDWARD RUNYON, 65, of Huntington, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his residence. He was a construction worker. Born June 30, 1954, in Huntington, he was the son of the late Norman Gene and Marina Beulah "Peg" Chapman Runyon. Five brothers, Michael Allen Runyon, Larry Chapman, Danny Chapman, Steve Runyon and Tommy Wayne Runyon, also preceded him in death. Survivors include one sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Mike Frazier of Huntington; two nieces, Leesa Marcum and Misty Sowards; and one nephew, Chris Runyon. There are to be no services. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019