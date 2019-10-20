The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD RUNYON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD EDWARD RUNYON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD EDWARD RUNYON Obituary




RICHARD EDWARD RUNYON, 65, of Huntington, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his residence. He was a construction worker. Born June 30, 1954, in Huntington, he was the son of the late Norman Gene and Marina Beulah "Peg" Chapman Runyon. Five brothers, Michael Allen Runyon, Larry Chapman, Danny Chapman, Steve Runyon and Tommy Wayne Runyon, also preceded him in death. Survivors include one sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Mike Frazier of Huntington; two nieces, Leesa Marcum and Misty Sowards; and one nephew, Chris Runyon. There are to be no services. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now