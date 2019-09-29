The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Praise to his Lord and Savior! RICHARD HAROLD JONES, 81, of Huntington, left this world with his new body and eternal life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a graduate of Vinson, eight-year member of Navy Sea Bees Reserves and a 37-year employee of Owens-Illinois Glass. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara; they were gifted with a son, Richard II; a daughter, Janet; a grandson, Brandon; son-in-law, Floyd; brother-in-law, Mark; and three sisters-in-law, Carol, Shirley and Peggy. He loved the Lord and the scriptures and his church, Grace Gospel. Private graveside rites will be conducted and there will be no visitation. But if you want to do something, donate to the mission fund at Grace Gospel Church, 1111 Adams Ave., Huntington, WV 25704. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
