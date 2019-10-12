|
RICHARD JEFFERY FARLEY, 58, of Topeka, Kan., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born January 30, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va. He is the son of Geraldine Gue (Willis) of Lesage and Richard Farley (Edith) of Barboursville. He was employed by Berry Global and a 1979 graduate of Huntington East. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Farley. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Bonnie Cathell Farley of Topeka, Kan.; two daughters, Natalie Kathrens (Craig) of Belton, Mo., and Cassandra Dixson (Chad) of Topeka, Kan.; brother, Roger Farley of Barboursville; sister-in-law, Lora Farley of Huntington; and one grandson, Parker Dixson. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Burial will follow in Rosemont Memorial Park, Huntington. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019