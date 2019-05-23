







RICHARD KEITH BAYS, 76, of Hurricane, W.Va., born October 12, 1942, died May 21, 2019, working on the farm that he loved. Keith was a 1960 graduate of Hurricane High School. He served in the U.S. Army, where he was a member of The Old Guard, making rank of Sergeant. He was also a member of the Hamlin Church of Christ and retired from Special Metals in 1995. Keith spent many happy hours visiting and talking on the phone with family and friends, weekly trips to the cattle market and buying and selling cattle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Dorothy Fizer Bays, brother, Carlos Bays, and brother-in-law, B.G. Boster. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Bays; daughter, Lori Brothers (Joe); and grandson, Christopher Brothers; siblings, Russell (Joe) Bays, Carolyn Boster, Bernard (Donna) Bays, Sharon (Jessie) Adkins, Kathy (Allen) Messinger; and sister-in-law, Bernice Bays; and a host of special friends and extended family. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va., and visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 23, 2019