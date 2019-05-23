Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD BAYS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD KEITH BAYS


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RICHARD KEITH BAYS Obituary




RICHARD KEITH BAYS, 76, of Hurricane, W.Va., born October 12, 1942, died May 21, 2019, working on the farm that he loved. Keith was a 1960 graduate of Hurricane High School. He served in the U.S. Army, where he was a member of The Old Guard, making rank of Sergeant. He was also a member of the Hamlin Church of Christ and retired from Special Metals in 1995. Keith spent many happy hours visiting and talking on the phone with family and friends, weekly trips to the cattle market and buying and selling cattle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Dorothy Fizer Bays, brother, Carlos Bays, and brother-in-law, B.G. Boster. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Bays; daughter, Lori Brothers (Joe); and grandson, Christopher Brothers; siblings, Russell (Joe) Bays, Carolyn Boster, Bernard (Donna) Bays, Sharon (Jessie) Adkins, Kathy (Allen) Messinger; and sister-in-law, Bernice Bays; and a host of special friends and extended family. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va., and visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now