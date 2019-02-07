|
RICHARD LEE BLAKE, 82, of Huntington, husband of Carol Harmon Blake, died February 3 at home. He retired from INCO as an electrician. Funeral services at noon Saturday, Chapman's Mortuary. Burial in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, make donations to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or michaeljfox.org; Hospice of Huntington, 1101 Sixth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701; or the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church-Memorial Fund, 2600 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25705. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019
