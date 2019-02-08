







RICHARD LEE "DICK" BLAKE, 82, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, at his residence. Richard was born March 1, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va. He was the son of the late Louise Blake Wahl and Harland "Wally" Wahl, stepfather. A grandson, Bryan Daniel Blake, also preceded him in death. Richard served in the United States Army and as a Cabell County Deputy Sheriff before joining INCO where he retired as an electrician after 33 years. He was also a member of the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Carol Blake; four children and their spouses, Barbara and Greg Sargent, Rick and Lou Ann Blake, Nancy and Bill Hynus, Chad and Debbi Blake; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Nicole and Sean Rice, Michelle and Adrian Rosario, Ashley and Charles Lindsey, Shena Burger, Ryan Sargent, Sarah and Rickey Burton, Drew Blake, Lindsay Blake; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Eugene "Gene" Blake and family. Special thank you to Hospice of Huntington for taking such good care of Dick. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Dr. Jerry Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or michaeljfox.org; Hospice of Huntington, 1101 Sixth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701; or the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church-Memorial Fund, 2600 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25705. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.