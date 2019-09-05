The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD JORDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD LEE JORDAN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD LEE JORDAN Jr. Obituary




RICHARD LEE JORDAN JR., 67, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Dan Londeree. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was born in Huntington, a son of the late Richard Lee Jordan Sr. and Betty Carver Jordan. He was a 1971 graduate of Huntington East High School, retired from Special Metals as a machinist, and was a financial adviser for Primerica. Richard was a member of Pea Ridge Baptist Church. He also sang with Renaissance for many years and dearly loved playing Santa Claus for children. Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Jordan. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia Langford Jordan; two daughters and sons-in-law, LeeAnn and James Woda of Huntington, and Brooke and Chad Ray of Barboursville; two grandsons, Eli and Maddox; special aunt, Judy Cross of Indiana; sisters, Selia Myers, Debbie Webb and Carolyn Grass; and a multitude of friends who loved him very much. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pea Ridge Baptist Church Gift of Hope Offerings, 5945 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now