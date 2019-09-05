|
|
RICHARD LEE JORDAN JR., 67, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Dan Londeree. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was born in Huntington, a son of the late Richard Lee Jordan Sr. and Betty Carver Jordan. He was a 1971 graduate of Huntington East High School, retired from Special Metals as a machinist, and was a financial adviser for Primerica. Richard was a member of Pea Ridge Baptist Church. He also sang with Renaissance for many years and dearly loved playing Santa Claus for children. Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Jordan. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia Langford Jordan; two daughters and sons-in-law, LeeAnn and James Woda of Huntington, and Brooke and Chad Ray of Barboursville; two grandsons, Eli and Maddox; special aunt, Judy Cross of Indiana; sisters, Selia Myers, Debbie Webb and Carolyn Grass; and a multitude of friends who loved him very much. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pea Ridge Baptist Church Gift of Hope Offerings, 5945 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019