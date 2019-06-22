Home

RICHARD LEE "FLUFFY" MEADE, 64, of Kenova, husband of Rebecca Ann Joy Meade, died June 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He had been a maintenance foreman at the Huntington Sanitation Board. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home; burial following in Crook Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Rite Care Childhood Language Center at Marshall University, Scottish Rite Foundation, PO Box 290, Huntington, WV 25707.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 22, 2019
