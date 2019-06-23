







RICHARD LEE "FLUFFY" MEADE, 64, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away June 17, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born June 21, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Charles B. and Lois Christian Meade. Fluff was a former maintenance foreman for the Huntington Sanitary Board. He was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church; a Past Master of Crescent Lodge #32, Scottish Rite Valley of Huntington, 32nd degree KCCH, Board Member of Scottish Rite Foundation, Member of Beni Kedem Shrine and Huntington Shrine Club. Also, he was a softball coach for Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District; an avid Marshall fan, never missing a game since 1970; he was a Giraffe enthusiast and a member of AWA and Ring of Friends. He was preceded in death by his mother- and father-in-law, Kay and Bob Joy, and his first wife, Brenda Murphy Meade. Fluff leaves behind to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Rebecca Ann Joy Meade; his children, Becky White (Eugene), Ricky Meade (LauraBeth), Robby Bryant and Katherine Baronowsky (Alex); his brother, Charles "Bingo" Meade (Rhonda); his sister-in-law, Sue Joy Ramsey; and his brother-in-law, Richard Joy (Susan). Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Ayrazzelia Meade and Thaddeus White; his niece, Christina Meade; his nephew, Charles Meade (Liz); his special nephew, Jonathan Saxton (Michelle); great-nieces, Kylie Saxton and Jenna Saxton; and a host of other family members and friends. He loved his family with all his heart and soul, always the optimist through the toughest of times and the best of times. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rite Care Childhood Language Center at Marshall University by going to www.scottishritehuntington.org or by mail to Scottish Rite Foundation, P.O. Box 290, Huntington, WV 25707. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ford Price officiating. Interment will follow at Crook Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.