RICHARD LEWIS PASKELL, 70, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at . Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., by Pastor Allen Stewart. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born June 10, 1949, in Cumberland, Md., a son of the late R. Lantz and Helen Day Paskell, and his in-laws, Cliff and Libby Davidson. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruth Anne Davidson Paskell; two daughters and son-in-law, Beth Anne and Rick Teubner of Lebanon, Ohio, and Emily Paskell of Aubrey, Texas; and one granddaughter, Ella Teubner. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va. Richard was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University. He retired as Information Systems Manager from Special Metals Corporation after 43 years of service. He was a longtime member of Milton Baptist Church, where he was a former Deacon, Treasurer and Audio/Visual Coordinator. He was a recent member of Centerville Community Church in Centerville, Ohio. He will be remembered as an honest, hardworking, generous and patient husband, father, son, uncle, friend and co-worker with a delightful sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Milton Baptist Church (www.miltonbaptistchurch.net/giving/) or Centerville Community Church (centervillecommunity.org/contribute/online-giving). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020