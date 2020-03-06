|
RICHARD LOWELL COULTER, 74, of Huntington, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 8, 1946, in Huntington, a son of the late Earl and Estella Mae Strank Coulter. He worked as a Registered Nurse at the Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Survivors include his husband and partner of 39 years, Mark Semanco; two brothers, Earl Tracy Coulter (Peggy) of Huntington, James Edward Coulter (Janet) of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Karen Nichols of Proctorville, Ohio, Judy Longaker (Frank) of Roanoke, Va.; four nieces, Jenae Coulter (Beau Lewis), Jamea Cook (John), Caroline Eshbaugh, Sarah Eshbaugh (Holly); two nephews, Francis Longaker (Julia), Nicholas Longaker. An inurnment service will be taking place at St. John's Episcopal Church Columbarium on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020