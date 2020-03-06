The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Inurnment
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church Columbarium

RICHARD LOWELL COULTER


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD LOWELL COULTER Obituary

RICHARD LOWELL COULTER, 74, of Huntington, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 8, 1946, in Huntington, a son of the late Earl and Estella Mae Strank Coulter. He worked as a Registered Nurse at the Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Survivors include his husband and partner of 39 years, Mark Semanco; two brothers, Earl Tracy Coulter (Peggy) of Huntington, James Edward Coulter (Janet) of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Karen Nichols of Proctorville, Ohio, Judy Longaker (Frank) of Roanoke, Va.; four nieces, Jenae Coulter (Beau Lewis), Jamea Cook (John), Caroline Eshbaugh, Sarah Eshbaugh (Holly); two nephews, Francis Longaker (Julia), Nicholas Longaker. An inurnment service will be taking place at St. John's Episcopal Church Columbarium on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries