|
|
RICHARD WADE MeKOSCH, 60, of Cove Gap, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be at noon Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Cove Gap United Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Hatfield officiating. Burial at Sam Dyer Cemetery, Cove Gap, with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Post 93, Kenova. Richard was born January 30, 1959, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Robert MeKosch of Coon Rapids, Minn., and the late Barbara White MeKosch. Richard attended University of Arizona and went on to work as a District Manager for Circle K Convenience Stores and Owner/Operator of Richard MeKosch Trucking. Richard was a member of the Cove Gap United Baptist Church and the Disabled American Veterans Association. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force, where he transported Nuclear Missiles, then went on to serve an additional four years in the Arizona Air National Guard. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Wade MeKosch, a sister, Karen MeKosch, and a niece, Alicia Peterson. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Devona MeKosch; his son, Derrick Scott MeKosch of Cove Gap; two sisters, Kathy Rhodes (Jim) of Becker, Minn., and Wendy Engelbrektson of Arlington, Minn.; two brothers, Dave MeKosch (Micky) of Ramsey, Minn., and Jeff MeKosch (Nicole) of Howard Lake, Minn.; father- and mother-in-law, Lendisy and Jacqueline Napier of Cove Gap; special uncle, Robert Sipes (Geri), and aunt, Vangie McCoy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Verenia (Johnny) Abbott and Zenia (Mark) Hatfield; brother-in-law, Scott Napier; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. His loving nephews are honored to serve as pallbearers, Dustin Hatfield, Josh Abbott, Mark Hatfield, Zack Abbott, Brandon Napier, and brother-in-law, Jim Rhodes.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019