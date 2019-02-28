







RICK CLARK, 66, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Milton, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, after a 2-year cancer battle. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Clark, mother, Deloris "Tiny" Sargent Clark, and sister, Juanita Scott. He is survived by his sons, Tony Patrick and Emily of Columbus, Ohio, and Jeff and Jennifer Patrick and children of Elkhorn, Wis.; daughter, Rachel Gibson of Columbus; brothers, Jimmy and Denise of Columbus and Tony and Tammy Clark of Scott Depot, W.Va.; sisters, LaDonna and Floyd Hunter of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Cindy and Jim DeVore of Metamota, Illinois; granddaughter, Helena Patrick of Columbus; very special niece and caregiver, Sharyn Clark and her husband Rick Brown; his wonderful friend, Eileen Hood; and many precious cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Rick enjoyed feeding his birds outside his room and playing Bingo at the Nursing Home. Rick will be missed by so many. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019