RICK JAMES, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Betty Shafer James, died February 5 at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver from W&F Distributors. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019
