







RICK JAMES, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born March 19, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late John K. and Reba I. Legg James. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jack James. Rick was a diesel mechanic for many years and later retired as a truck driver from W&F Distributors. He was a Vietnam Air Force veteran. He was an active member of McKinley Chapel United Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Betty Shafer James; two daughters, Kim James and Jodie Carr, both of Hamilton, Ohio; three sons, Joe (Jessica) Kilgore, Jeff (Rebecca) Kilgore and Jeremy Kilgore, all of Proctorville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Grace, Olivia, Emma and Jordan; one sister, Jeri James Ripley (Gary) of Proctorville, Ohio; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Glenna and Irvin Rankin of Proctorville, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bo and Andrea Shafer of Proctorville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jim Dailey and Pastor John Gilkerson officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Proctorville V.F.W. Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019