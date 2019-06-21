|
|
RIELY MACON WHITE, age 67, of Columbus, Ohio, went to meet our Lord on June 4, 2019. He was born September 6, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Lawrence and Emma Cassandra Macon White. He is survived by his three children, Macon (Kacy) White, Ryan White and Devin White; granddaughters, Reagan White and Leighton White; sister, Ann (John) Kirtley; nieces, Heather Langford, Blair Allen, Shannon White-Mertz and Kristin Kroeger; nephew, Garrett Kirtley; and friends who loved him very much. Graveside service 11 a.m. June 28, 2019, at Grafton National Cemetery, 431 Walnut St., Grafton, WV.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 21, 2019