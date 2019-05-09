|
RILEY WALKER CARTER, 64, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born December 5, 1954 in Huntington, a son of the late James Riley and Cora Ruth Kirtley Carter. Riley was retired from the US Army and worked at T-Shirt International in Culloden and The Home Depot, Barboursville. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Im Carter; daughter, Catherine Carter of Wilmington, N.C.; brother, Jeffrey Ray Carter and his wife, Lola of Milton; sister, Regina Gail Fetty and her husband, Randy, also of Milton. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Heck Funeral Home, Milton. Urn burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 9, 2019