







RITA ALEXANDER PERRY, 75, of Culloden, passed away March 2 after a long illness. She was born September 18, 1943, in Clinton, Tenn., daughter of the late George and Mary Russell Alexander. Her husband, David Lee Perry, preceded her in death. Rita was employed by her family-owned business, George's Dry Cleaning and Laundry, for most of her life. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane, W.Va. Rita was a graduate of Milton High School and Marshall University. She loved taking care of her family and traveling. Her smile was beautiful and a reflection of her soul. She is survived by her children, Kathy Perry Culicerto (Danny) of Charlotte, N.C., Kristy Perry Moore (Jeff) of Hurricane, W.Va., David A. Perry (Bill Grimmer) of Raleigh, N.C.; five grandchildren, Pete Culicerto (Alyssa) of Charleston W.Va., Kristine Culicerto of Charlotte, N.C., Kelly Culicerto of Charlotte, N.C., Justin Moore of Tornado, W.Va., David Moore (Kaitlyn) of Hurricane, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Kylee, Easton and Kinslee; sister, Libby Fuller; many beloved nieces and nephews; two uncles; and a great-aunt. Funeral services include visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. and an honoring service at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Hurricane, W.Va., on Saturday, March 9, 2019, Reverend Jerry Losh to officiate. In lieu of flowers, a remembrance can be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709, or First Baptist Church of Hurricane Christmas Basket Fund, 2635 Main Street, Hurricane, WV 25526.