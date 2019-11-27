|
RITA GAIL BROWNING TRIPLETT, 83, of Ironton, widow of George Triplett Sr., died Nov. 23. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 30, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Tri-State Christian Care Center, PO Box 157, Proctorville, OH 45669, or Heartland Hospice, 205 North Street, Lucasville, OH 45648. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019