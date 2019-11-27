Home

RITA GAIL BROWNING TRIPLETT

RITA GAIL BROWNING TRIPLETT Obituary




RITA GAIL BROWNING TRIPLETT, 83, of Ironton, widow of George Triplett Sr., died Nov. 23. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 30, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Tri-State Christian Care Center, PO Box 157, Proctorville, OH 45669, or Heartland Hospice, 205 North Street, Lucasville, OH 45648. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
