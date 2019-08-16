|
|
RITA JANE BARKER McCOMAS ESTEP, 61, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born May 15, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Juanita Barker; three brothers; two sisters; and her husband, David Estep. She is survived by two brothers, Ken (Deloris) Barker of Galion, Ohio, and Rex (Pam) Barker of Wayne, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; a very special niece who was like a daughter, Trisha Burris of Huntington and her boys Darian Leftwich and Jaden Leftwich; and fiance, Mark Barnett of Huntington, W.Va. She was a retired MICA Therapist from Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Staci Smith, the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Fresenius Kidney Care of HIMG and Amy Moore. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor James Asbury. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019