ROBERT A. "BOB" MARTIN, 76, of Barboursville, W.Va., peacefully passed away on December 27, 2019, at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. Bob was born May 6, 1943, in Mount Hope, W.Va., the son of the late William and Betty Martin. Bob graduated from Mount Hope High School and attended West Virginia University before enlisting with the U.S. Army. Bob would serve for nearly twelve years, including a tour in Vietnam, before returning to civilian life. After his military career, he was involved in several industries. He worked at IBM as a computer repair technician. Later, he worked in the coalfields of southern West Virginia as well as in the oil and gas industry, and then most recently in construction and property management. Bob loved two things more than anything in this life â€" his family and the West Virginia University Mountaineers. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Perry Martin; a brother, Michael Martin (Nancy) of Mount Hope, W.Va.; three daughters, Pamela Klim (John) of Huntington, Kerri Duck (Daniel) of Texas, Susan Smith (Norm) of Texas; and one son, Tim Skiles of Huntington. Bob also has many nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who love him and will miss him dearly. The family is grateful for the kindness and tireless work of nurses and doctors at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center. By Bob's wishes, services will be private.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020