ROBERT ALAN FERGUSON


1953 - 2020
ROBERT ALAN FERGUSON Obituary

ROBERT ALAN FERGUSON, 66, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Robert was born February 23, 1953, in Frankfurt, Germany, a son of the late Charles Monroe and Freda White Ferguson. He worked for Channel 13 for 23 years. He was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Wesley Ferguson. Survivors include one son, Robert Scott Ferguson of Huntington; one daughter, Lisa Ferguson Steele of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Jack Ferguson of Daytona, Fla., and Joe Ferguson of Beaverton, Ore.; three grandchildren, Max, Molly and Zane, all of Jacksonville. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020
