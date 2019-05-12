







ROBERT ALLEN HATTON, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away May 9, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born April 30, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of John Lakin Hatton and Effie Adams Hatton. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Bette Mathias, Millie Rice, Patty Bryan, Richard Hatton, Ralph Hatton and Junior Hatton. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Phelps (Jeff) and Melissa Smoot; his ex-wife and good friend, Jean Hatton; his six grandchildren, Chelsea, who was the light of his life, Zac, Haley (Tyler), Dan (Alyssa), Brady and Bryan; his two great-grandchildren, Cash and Cannon. Also surviving are his siblings, Charles "Chuck" Hatton, Peggy Roberts and Phyllis Morrison; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Robert's greatest pleasure was the time he spent walking Chelsea. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Spring Valley Country Club. His wishes were to be cremated, so per his request, there will be no public service. Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 12, 2019