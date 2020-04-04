|
|
ROBERT ALLEN "BOB" NEWTON, 70, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence. He was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois Glass Company. He was born on January 20, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas and Mary McKenzie Newton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Kenith Newton, and a sister, Janice Hensley. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Butch" Newton Jr. and Jill Newton; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca "Becky" and Troy Johnson; grandchildren, Derek and Garrett Johnson and Seth, Logan and Paige Newton; brother and sisters, Larry "Corky" Newton and Patricia Warden and Faye Minor; his lifetime companion, Cindy Hayes; as well as many nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends. Private graveside services were held on Friday, April 3, 2020, per his request. At Robert's request, his obituary was to run after his funeral. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2020