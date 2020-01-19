|
ROBERT ARTHUR ROBBINS, 84, of Lesage, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his residence. Private family services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park with Rev. James H. Condrey officiating. Military Rites and burial will follow. He was born June 13, 1935, in Lawrence County, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence and Epsie Bowen Robbins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty R. Robbins; his former wife and mother of his children, Helen Gail Robbins; a son, Steven Mark Robbins; a brother, Donald Harvey Robbins; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Snider; and a half-sister, Lillie Mae Miller. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. He is survived by a son, SSG Robert A. Robbins Jr. and wife Pandora Punilei-Robbins of Suffolk, Va.; a daughter, Cynthia Robbins Condrey and husband Rev. James H. Condrey of Millersport, Ohio; grandchildren, Jacquelyn Gayle Robbins, SPC Thomas James Condrey, Kenneth Robert Robbins, SGT Keoki H. Medina and wife Tasey and Ricco Punilei-Johnston; great-grandchildren, Ethan Michael Johnson, Kamaya Jayde Medina and Ayden Blane Medina; two sisters, Nellie Tooley of Cherry Valley, Ill., and Sylvia Gravely of Conroe, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020